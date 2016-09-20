Manipur Governor Dr. Najma A. Heptulla on Monday conferred the ‘Swayamsiddh Samman’ of a steel major to 25 traditional artisans.

A citation, shawl and cash award was conferred to the highly respected senior artisans who were all above 65 years of age.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly-appointed Governor said she acknowledged the contribution made by the Manipuri artisans in the fields of art, culture and sports.

Thanking the President and the Prime Minister for appointing her as the Governor of the state, Dr. Heptulla commended the effort of the steel major in promoting Indian tradition across the globe.

The 25 senior artisans included 6 women.

Dr. Heptulla further remarked she had deep respect for the contribution of the true “gurus” who preserved the ancient Indian tradition of “teacher-student relationships” since the days of British rule and prior to the advancement in technology.

Meanwhile, Shallu Jindal, president of the Foundation stated she specially organised “Swayamsiddh Samman” at Imphal after learning the dedication by traditional artisans. - PTI