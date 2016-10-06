The Vice-Chancellor in-charge of Manipur University, M. Dhaneshwar, tendered his resignation on Tuesday, after a recreation hall and four other facilities on the campus were torched by unidentified persons. Twenty-two students were held in this connection.

Tension has been prevailing in the university for sometime over the issue of reservation for postgraduate seats. Hence, first-year PG classes are yet to begin. Students from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) want more seats and those from the Scheduled Tribes (STs) do not want their quota slashed.

The MU academic council held a meeting to resolve the crisis on Monday. However, it failed to arrive at a solution. After unidentified persons torched the facilities on the campus on Tuesday around 11 p.m., the police arrested 22 students. However, the president of the Manipur University Students’ Union, Chingshubam Manglemton, said they were not the “real culprits”. The MUSU has threatened an agitation if the students were not released.

The university has been without a full-time VC since August 16 when the then head, H.N.K. Sharma, retired. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed near the university on Wednesday fearing fresh trouble.