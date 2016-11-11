To promote beekeeping in Manipur, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday announced setting up of an integrated beekeeping development centre at the Central Agriculture University here.

“There is tremendous potential for beekeeping in North Eastern Sstates. Therefore, National Bee Board and Ministry of Agriculture have decided to set up an Integrated Bee Keeping Development Centre (IBDC) in Central Agriculture University, Imphal, Manipur,” Mr. Singh said after inaugurating the Regional Agriculture Fair organised in CAU.

The centre will focus on promoting and developing beekeeping sector in Manipur and will assist farmers in this endeavour, he said in a statement.

The Minister also stressed on bringing down post harvest losses and better management of crop residue using latest technologies.

Information management system

To provide online details about agriculture courses and varsities, Mr. Singh said an integrated information management system is being developed for all farm varsities in India.

National database

Also, a national database of students is being worked out.

“This system will be examined in the first phase for Central Agriculture University, Imphal and National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal. Thereafter, the information system will be linked with rest of the universities and educational institutes,” Mr. Singh said.

The Minister mentioned that the Centre is implementing a number of agri-related programmes in this region while keeping in view the potentialities of organic farming. -PTI