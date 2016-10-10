After a plea on Change.org, a petition website, sought free education for children of the soldiers martyred in Uri, Union Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi has written to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, requesting him to consider the appeal.

Maneka Gandhi also posted a ‘Decision Maker’ response on the website. “I have received this petition from Change.org on behalf of the children of Uri martyrs wherein they have requested that the children should be provided free education. As of now, the petition has been signed by over 70,000 people. Our soldiers have made supreme sacrifices in their call of duty to protect our country. Taking care of the cost of educating their children will be a small part of our gratitude towards them. I have written to the Minister for HRD requesting him to consider the petition favourably,” Ms. Gandhi wrote on the petition.

Initiated by Maryada Prasad, a management student from Symbiosis, Pune, on September 25, the petition titled “Free education for children of India’s martyrs” signed by over 70,000 people, continues to grow in terms of the number of signatures.

“I wanted to do something for the families of the soldiers who gave up their lives to keep us safe. I started a petition on Change.org and I am really happy to have received so much support. I am also grateful to Maneka Gandhiji for taking note of the petition and forwarding it to Prakash Javadekarji. I sincerely hope that he will act soon. The least that we can do for the martyrs is ensure that their children are taken care of,” Maryada Prasad told Change.org.