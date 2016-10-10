The complex has been built on 68 acres to accommodate 3,776 inmates

: The Mandoli Jail in east Delhi is set to become operational by the first week of November, almost 35 years after its construction was proposed.

According to sources, initially a maximum of 500 prisoners from Tihar and Rohini jails will be shifted here.

Once the jail staff and security personnel are better acquainted with the new complex, and certain clearances are obtained, more prisoners will be moved to the jail that is built to accommodate 3,776 inmates.

The Mandoli Jail is expected to decongest the Tihar and Rohini jails, which currently house more than double the number of prisoners they are ideally capable of accommodating.

Few clearances pending

In fact, the inauguration of the new jail was put off many times due to delayed construction and issues with security features.

The process of taking clearances was quickened after a new Director General of Delhi Prisons took over a few months ago.

For the past few weeks, the DG had been visiting the new prison to check on the progress.

For now, one of the six jails in Mandoli complex has been deemed ready for use. “The five other jails either still require clearance from the Public Works Department, or are to be modified as per the PWD’s recommendations. Once the prison becomes operational, remaining work in other five jails will also hopefully be completed soon,” said a senior jail official.

The outer security of the new prison will be managed by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), while internal security will be managed by the Tamil Nadu Special Police and jail staff.

“The initial plan is to shift around 250 prisoners from Tihar Jail in the first week of November. If there is no trouble, we will move another 250 prisoners as that jail is capable of accommodating around 500 inmates,” said the officer.

The first batch of prisoners to be moved will include only men.

One of the six jails in the Mandoli complex is for women convicts, but that is among the five jails that need an additional three to six months before becoming operational.

Help will be sought from the Delhi Police’s Third Battalion to help shift the prisoners.

A batch of the prison staff and security forces are already being trained to ensure smooth functioning in the new prison.

The new jail is equipped with CCTV cameras, nets to prevent outsiders from throwing in banned items and wire mesh-covered drains.

A little over a year ago, two under-trial prisoners had managed to escape from Tihar Jail through a drain after scaling three walls and digging through another.

The initial plan is

to shift around

250 prisoners from the Tihar Jail in the first week of November