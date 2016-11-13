A 69-year-old man, who was standing in a queue to exchange currency notes in Limbdi town of Surendranagar district in Gujarat, died following a heart attack.

Mansukh Darji, who was standing in a queue outside a Bank of India branch suddenly collapsed. “Though he was rushed to the civil hospital by those in the queue, he died shortly during treatment. We learnt that he suffered a heart attack. His family members have told the doctors that he is a heart patient,” police said.