A man was arrested from South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Saturday for possessing as many as 50 fake passports.

Sk Saifuddin was arrested from his residence at Dhamua village here for possessing the fake passports. A raid was carried out following a tip off and Rs 2 lakh were also seized from him, the police said.

Saifuddin used to supply the fake passports to people from Malda and Murshidabad districts wanting to travel to Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries for work purposes. - PTI