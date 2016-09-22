A 32-year-old deputy store manager, who allegedly shot at a woman at point-blank range earlier this week, had been awaiting an opportunity to kill her for over a fortnight.

The woman, who had refused to marry him, escaped unhurt after the bullet hit her locket and ricocheted.

The accused, Ashok, who is in jail, reportedly told the police that he had decided to kill Nidhi (name changed) after their relationship went sour earlier this month.

“He went to Allahabad on September 8 and procured a country-made pistol for a few thousands rupees. He had been looking for an opportunity. He finally managed to convince her to meet him near a metro pillar in Sector 55 on Monday evening, where he shot at her at point-blank range. But the bullet hit the locket,” said Investigation Officer, Sub-Inspector Babu Lal.

Ashok, a resident of Pataudi in Gurgaon, was caught by passers-by and handed over to the police. He, however, told the police during interrogation that he would get married to Nidhi.

Nidhi, who is from Kolkata, was in a relationship with Ashok for over six months before she found out that he was involved with another woman.

Her parents, meanwhile, were looking for a match for her - a fact that enraged Ashok further.

He decided to kill Nidhi after she broke up with him and refused to marry him.

The two had first met earlier this year when Nidhi had gone to an electronics store in a shopping mall on Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road. The accused was deputy manager at the store.