Two days after he was thrashed on suspicion of theft, a 32-year-old man died in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, prompting his family to allege death due to assault.

The police claimed that it did not seem like the thrashing had caused the victim’s death, but a case against the three assailants has been registered and they have been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Mehbood, a ragpicker living in Jahangirpuri.

Last Saturday, some locals suspected him of stealing a hand-pulled cart from the area. Three men caught him, tied him up and thrashed him with sticks in public, said Vijay Singh, DCP (North-West), on Friday. Since no cart could be recovered from Mehboob, the matter was settled amicably and no case was registered, said the DCP.

On Monday, Mehboob’s health suddenly deteriorated. He died within hours of being admitted to the hospital.

The police is awaiting the autopsy report.