In yet another incident involving demonetisation, a 56-year-old man allegedly died on Wednesday while waiting long hours in a queue outside a bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district.

Khaliq Hasan, an auto driver, collapsed while he was standing in a line outside a bank to withdraw cash. He “died on the spot,” said a press statement from the Director General of Police Headquarters in Lucknow. He died of a heart attack, police said.

However, circle office of Baradari, Rajesh Singh, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, said Hasan died on the way to the hospital after he had left from the bank due to discomfort.

“He was standing in the line when he complained of some pain. He left for his home and from there was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Doctors said it was a heart attack. He was a heart patient,” Mr. Singh said.

Angry locals, led by members of a local outfit, Raza Action Committee, staged a protest and held up traffic over the death. “They demanded compensation for his death, saying he had died due to long hours of waiting in queue for money. They created a big traffic jam,” Mr. Singh said.

Senior district police officers and administrative officials were pushed into action and managed to bring things under control after providing assurances of compensation to the protestors.