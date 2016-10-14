Upset over the loss of his job and failed marriage, a 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai, the police said on Wednesday.

Mahender allegedly hanged himself at his rented house on Tuesday evening, a police officer said. He had separated from his wife a couple of years ago and used to stay with his grandmother, the officer said. He has an eight-year-old son who stays with his grandparents in Madanpur Khadar.

He was a driver, but had lost his job recently and was working as a painter. He was distressed as he also had to support his grandmother who had brought him up, the officer said.

On Tuesday, Mahender returned home after dropping off his grandmother, who was going to attend a function around 6 p.m., and hanged himself, the police said. A neighbour was going to the terrace when she saw the room doors ajar and Mahender’s body hanging inside. She alerted the landlord who made a PCR call. - PTI