A 40-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned to death his father-in-law and two other members of his wife’s family while they were asleep on the terrace of their north-east Delhi home on Tuesday.

Accused Rajesh then reportedly climbed to the terrace of the adjacent building and jumped from the first floor. He is undergoing treatment.

With the family in shock and the accused not fit for a statement, the police are yet to zero in on the exact motive. However, they said personal problems had resulted in tension between Rajesh and his wife Rakhi’s family.

The couple and their two children live in Alwar, Rajasthan, and had arrived at Nand Nagri three days ago, said a neighbour.

The deceased have been identified as Rakhi’s father Ram Kishan (60), her sister’s husband Kiran Pal (30) and her brother Raju (26). The injured were Tarun (28), who is married to Rakhi’s youngest sister, and Karan (15), her brother Ravi’s son.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-east) A.K. Singla said it is suspected that the victims were made to sniff something that left them unconscious, providing Rajesh an opportunity to carry out the murders without resistance. The police is awaiting forensic and medical reports.

The accused and the victims had gone to sleep on the terrace on Monday night. Around 1.30 a.m., Rajesh allegedly took a heavy wooden plank and smashed their heads. He tried to escape from the spot after the attack.

While Rakhi said there was no problem before the incident, sources said there was a long-drawn domestic dispute between Rajesh and his in-laws.

He particularly disliked Tarun, an Alwar resident who got married to Priya recently.

During this visit, Rajesh arrived with his children first, while Tarun and Rakhi arrived later.

“He was angry that his father-in-law, a retired civic body employee, got his youngest daughter married without consulting him and decided to attack them. We are probing if he had any other motive,” the police said.

A neighbour who saw Rajesh jump from the balcony initially thought a thief was trying to escape. It was only after one of the women went to the terrace that they found the victims lying in a pool of blood.