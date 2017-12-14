Man backing Afrazul’s killer arrested

Rights activists staging a protest in Jaipur demanding resignation of CM Vasundhara Raje over the murder of Afrazul. file photo

The police on Thursday arrested a right-wing activist, Updesh Rana Thakur, at Bagru near here on charges of disturbing peace when he was on his way to Udaipur to hold a rally in support of Shambhu Lal Raigar, the accused in the Mohammed Afrazul murder case.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Udaipur and Rajsamand and mobile internet services suspended to check the spread of rumours.

The police also resorted to lathicharge to disperse youths at Chetak Circle and Town Hall in Udaipur when they gathered in large numbers and attempted to take out a rally.

About 50 people were rounded up as a preventive measure. At least half-a-dozen policemen were injured in stone pelting by the crowd.

Updesh, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh who describes himself as Rashtriya Pracharak of Vishwa Sanatan Sangh, was arrested at Bagru, 26 km from Jaipur, under Section 151 of Criminal Procedure Code and sent to jail for a day.

He had reached Jaipur with his supporters on Wednesday and was staying at the house of an acquaintance in Bagru when he was detained by the police.

Raigar had last week released a video of him hacking and burning alive a 48-year-old labourer from West Bengal, Mohammed Afrazul. Though he was arrested on December 7, the video and his inflammatory speeches on other video clips have since led to tension in the south Rajasthan districts.

With the hate messages reportedly being exchanged on social media sites and calls being given for contribution of funds to meet legal expenses for defending the accused, the police have had a tough time in controlling the situation and preventing it from taking a communal twist.

Inspector-General of Police, Udaipur Range, Anand Srivastava, said those contributing money to Raigar’s bank account would be treated as his associates. Following reports that 516 persons had made online contribution of about ₹2.50 lakh, the bank account was frozen on Wednesday.