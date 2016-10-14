Cong blames govt for the situation

With the death of two more children on Thursday, the official death toll due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) increased to 50 in a span of 35 days in Malkangiri district as opposition Congress held both the Centre and State government responsible for the situation.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Prasad Harichandan who visited the district headquarters hospital and some villages where children have died due to JE blamed the State government for not carrying out vaccination to prevent the killer fever.

The administration had also failed to take other preventive measures such as supplying mosquito nets to the poor people and not carrying out awareness drive to ensure that the villagers kept the pigs away from their homes.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the State Health & Family Welfare Department Arti Ahuja visited many affected villages to oversee the sanitation measures that different departments of the district administration were taking to stop the disease from spreading to other areas.

Even as the death toll kept increasing, Ms. Ahuja claimed that she was satisfied with the measures that the district administration was taking to tackle the situation.

She said that more doctors were being posted in different hospitals in Malkangiri to provide treatment to the children suffering from JE which has been reported from six of the seven blocks in the district so far. In the first phase, the vaccination programme aimed at preventing JE will be carried out in Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts from December, she said.