Separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik were detained again on Thursday, just two days after the Hurriyat leaders met in Srinagar and decided to extend their shutdown call in the Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Malik was arrested from his Srinagar residence. It was on October 29 that Mr. Malik was released after around 114 days of incarceration.

“The so-called biggest democracy of the world and its stooges here have virtually choked every little space of peaceful political struggle and unleashed a reign of terror,” he said.

A Hurriyat spokesman said the Mirwaiz, who was planning to lead the Friday congregational prayers, was put under house arrest at his Srinagar residence.

Fresh detentions come as Hurriyat leaders jointly decided to extend their shutdown call by another week on Wednesday.

Life has been badly impacted for more than four months in the Valley due to the separatists’ shutdown, triggered by the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani on July 8.

Meanwhile, All Party Sikh Coordination Committee chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina has appealed to the separatist leadership to withdraw the November 14 protest “in view of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday”.