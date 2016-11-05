The Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises is partnering with IIT-Kharagpur to set up a centre of excellence on advanced manufacturing for heavy industries as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“In comparison to western and southern India, east has a dearth of such centres of excellence. Being a representative from the State of West Bengal, I am committed to bring central schemes for benefit of the State,” said Babul Supriyo, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Department joint secretary Vishvajit Sahay said through this centre local industries big or small would work with IIT-Kharagpur for requirement of heavy machineries.

“The centre will cater to current and future research and development needs of heavy industries and MSMEs, delivering prototypes of high quality and supporting not just West Bengal but India to carve out a significant place globally,” IIT-Kgp director Prof P P Chakrabarti said.

“The Institute will do the R&D and share it with the industries for commercialisation. The model will be of a consortium and also promoting start-up culture in this part of the country,” he added.

- PTI