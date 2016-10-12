Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, in his first reshuffle of senior IPS officials, transferred Commissioner of Police of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

AK Singh, 1985 batch IPS of Gujarat cadre, has been appointed Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad replacing Shivanand Jha, who has been posted as additional DG, state IB.

Satish Sharma is new police Commissioner of Surat in place of Ashish Bhatia, who has been made additional DG, CID (crime) and railways.

New police commissioner of Vadodara is Manoj Shashidhar while place of E Radhakrishnan, who has been posted as director (vigilance) in Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

Besides, Abhay Chudasama has been made range DIG of Godhara range while Raj Kumar Pandian has been posted as range DIG of Junagadh range. Both these officials were earlier accused in Sohrabuddin fake encounter case and were discharged during the trial which is underway in a special CBI court in Mumbai.