Maharashtra SSC results to be announced on June 13

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday finally said the results to the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 will be announced on Tuesday.

The precise date of the results has been a source of unceasing anxiety and tension for the 17 lakh-odd students, who appeared for the exams in March this year as the MSBSHSE authorities kept dithering on the timing.

The results would be officially declared by 11 a.m. while students would be able to access their results online by 1 p.m. by logging on to the official website http://mahresult.nic.in/ Other websites to access the results are www.result.mkcl.org and www.maharashtraeducation.com

The board, among the largest in the country, similarly delayed the announcement of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam results this time. Last year, the cumulative SSC pass percentage figure was 89.56.

This time, 17.66 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC exams, registering an increase of 2.23 % in the number of students appearing as compared with last year.