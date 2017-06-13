Other States

Maharashtra SSC results out

Picture for representational purposes only.

Check your marks at http://mahresult.nic.in/

In a replay of the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results declared last month, girls outdid boys by a mile yet again in the results to the eagerly anticipated Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday.

Students can check the results on http://mahresult.nic.in/

Students can view their results by entering details of their examination numbers in the blank text box, to be followed by entering other details and can download a copy of the same accordingly. Other websites to access the results are www.result.mkcl.org and www.maharashtraeducation.com

Girl students recorded an impressive pass percentage figure of 91.46, while the boys’ group notched a cumulative pass percentage figure of 86.51.

 

Authorities said a total of 14.58 lakh students successfully cleared the exams out of the 16.44 lakh who appeared for the exams held in March this year.

 

However, they said that as compared to last year, the cumulative pass percentage figure this year recorded a slump of 0.82 percentage points.

Apart from this, the division wise results generally followed the pattern of the HSC results, with the Konkan division, where the least number of students appeared, recorded the ‘highest’ pass percentage in the State as usual among the nine SSC divisions notching 96.18%.

 

 

The Nagpur division registered the ‘lowest’ pass percentage, with only 83.67% of the total number of students managing to pass.

 

The two most populous divisions, Mumbai and Pune recorded robust pass percentages, with Mumbai chalking 90.09%, while Pune registering a pass percentage figure of 91.95.

 

The maximum number of students registered for the SSC exams in Maharashtra appeared from Mumbai, exceeding 3.42 lakh in number.

 

 Among the 14.58 lakh students who successfully cleared the exams, 3.49 lakh secured a first class with distinction, while 5.44 lakh managed to pass with a first class.

 

Given below are the pass percentages for the nine divisions, along with the numbers of students appeared, and passed, in each:

 

Name of DivisionPass%Total no. of students who appeared for the examTotal no. of students passed the exam
Konkan96.1839,61738,104
Kolhapur93.591,45,1361,35,827
Pune   91.952,72,4892,50,562
Mumbai90.093,42,9733,08,996
Aurangabad88.151,83,2391,61,522
Nashik87.762,02,4781,77,693
Latur85.221,09,23193,092
Amravati84.351,74,0481,46,802
Nagpur83.671,74,8051,46,257
Total88.7416,44,01614,58,855

 

