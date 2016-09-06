Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has requested his Goa counterpart Laxmikant Parsekar for a meeting this month, to work out an amicable out-of-court solution to the Mahadayi water dispute between the two States.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Parsekar, the Karnataka Chief Minister has offered to hold the first round of talks in Karnataka and asked him to instruct Goa Chief Secretary to work out the logistics of the meeting between the two leaders.

The Mahadayi Water Disputes tribunal had asked the States to resolve the dispute amicably between them.

"In view of this, on behalf of the riparian State of Karnataka, it would be my pleasure to host the first round of talks. I sincerely hope you would, in the true spirit of co-operation and collaboration, agree to your State participating in the talks," Mr. Siddharamaiah said, in his letter to Mr. Parsekar.

"The three States are committed to the talks and negotiations in exploring an amicable situation to the pending water dispute — without prejudice to their respective case before the Tribunal on merits," he added

Earlier this week, Mr. Parsekar said that Goa was open to talks with Karnataka, provided its interests are protected.