At an all-party meeting convened by Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar here on Monday, there was a wider consensus among parties on the State’s stand in Mahadayi water sharing dispute.

The party leaders felt the Chief Minister need not attend the meeting with Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra but in order to honour the decision of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal he can got ahead with the schedule.

The Chief Minister briefed the representatives of political parties that since the Tribunal suggested that the three Chief Ministers discuss the Mahadayi water sharing issue to find an out-of-the-court settlement if possible, he decided to discuss the issue with all political parties in the State.