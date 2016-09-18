Lt. Gen Surinder Singh on Saturday took over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command.

After arriving from New Delhi this morning, Gen. Surinder laid a wreath and paid homage to the martyrs of Western Command. Later, the western army Commander reviewed a Guard of Honour, said an official release.

He also met the senior staff at the Headquarters and took stock of the situation.

Lt Gen Surinder Singh was commissioned in 1979 into the Second Battalion, The Brigade of the Guards, an elite Infantry regiment.

In his illustrious career, he has held prestigious commands, staff and instructional posts. He is a graduate of the British Army Command Staff College, Army War College and the National Defence College.

He rose through the ranks to command his Battalion and an Armoured Brigade, an Infantry Division and a Mountain Corps. - PTI