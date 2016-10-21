The BSF troops had on Thursday foiled a major infiltration bid in the same area by a group of six militants.

A BSF jawan was on Friday injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the fourth consecutive day along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

“Pakistani Rangers resorted to small arms firing on a forward border out post (BoP) along the IB in Bobiya area of Hiranagar sector in the district at 0945 hours today,” BSF officer said, adding the Indian troops retaliated.

Pakistani troops used small arms, automatic weapons and 82 mm mortars bombs to target Indian positions, he said.

Indian and Pakistani troops are exchanging fire for past four days in the sector.

“BSF troops guarding the borderline took positions and retaliated, resulting in the exchange which continued for over 15 minutes,” he said, adding one BSF jawan was injured in the firing.

According to unconfirmed reports, a Pakistani ranger was either injured or killed in retaliatory action.

With this, the number of ceasefire violations along the IB and the LoC in the state after surgical strikes by the Indian Army in PoK has risen to 31.

Pakistani troops had yesterday heavily shelled areas in Bhimber Gali sector along the LoC in Rajouri district.