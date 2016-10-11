The Prime Minister will participate in 'Ram aarti' ritual and deliver a short speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to attend the historic Ramlila function at Aishbagh maidan in Lucknow. Mr. Modi arrived in Lucknow around 5:30 p.m. He will participate in a 'Ram aarti' ritual and deliver a short speech before watching the final act of the Ramlila — the slaying of Ravana.

Mr. Modi will, however, leave before the main spectacle of the evening, the 'Ravan Dahan' or burning of effigy of Ravan, BJP vice-president and Lucknow Mayor Dinesh Sharma confirmed.

Opposition parties have described Mr. Modi’s scheduled presence an “election stunt” and accused the BJP of using the Hindu festival as a launch pad for its 2017 campaign.

Updates:

5.58 p.m.: Opposition parties have described Mr. Modi’s scheduled presence an “election stunt” and accused the BJP of using the Hindu festival as a launch pad for its 2017 campaign. Taking a dig at Mr. Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said, “If elections were being held in Bihar then the Ravana would have been burnt there.” The sharpest attack has come from BSP chief Mayawati who termed Mr. Modi’s visit a political stunt. She alleged that the surgical strikes could have been deliberately delayed by the government in the aftermath of the Uri attacks in order to take political mileage out of the nationalist fervour it would trigger.

5.35 p.m.: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Governor Ram Naik welcome Mr. Modi at Lucknow airport.