“Intervene in the matter; direct RBI to review its decision on withdrawals of facilities from District Central Cooperative Banks”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Reserve Bank of India to review its decision of not allowing the District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCB) to exchange demonetised currency notes.

Mr. Patnaik requested Mr. Modi to personally intervene in the matter and direct the RBI to review its decision on withdrawal of facilities from the DCCBs and allow them to take part in the implementation of the scheme.

Since the DCCBs were licensed by RBI and constitute a part of the banking industry, it was construed that the former were also authorised to implement the scheme, and they were accepting Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes through their retail outlets and substantive amount of high denomination notes had been collected from November 10 to 14, Mr. Patnaik pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that the DCCBs had been playing a pivotal role in Odisha by dispensing crop loans to the extent of around 65 per cent through their affiliated Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and catering to the requirement of around 44 lakh agricultural families under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme.

“Withdrawal of the facilities of implementation of a scheme meant for all the Banks in the country will adversely affect the farmers in the peak of agricultural operations. This will result in setback of disbursement of crop loans during the current Rabi season leading to resource crunch for farmers,” said Mr. Patnaik.

He further said that there will be serious disruption in procurement affecting lakhs of farmers in Odisha. This was further complicated by the non-availability of adequate current of new Rs. 2000 and Rs. 100 denomination to meet the demand of farmers, and this had resulted in dislocation in payment of wages to agricultural labourers, Mr. Patnaik added.

Mr. Patnaik, who had welcomed the demonetisation decision of the Centre, had written to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday seeking mobile banking services or temporary counters in unbanked gram panchayats in the State. As many as 4,400 gram panchayats out of 6,238 gram panchayats in Odisha were without a bank branch so far.