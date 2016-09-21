Brijesh Shukla, the man arrested on Monday for throwing ink on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, has filed a criminal complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that he has misled people by saying that the municipal corporations are not under his government’s control.

Brijesh has sought lodging of an FIR against Mr. Kejriwal in his plea to a Delhi court, which has kept the matter for hearing on October 18.

Brijesh has claimed in his plea that Mr. Kejriwal had come out with full-page advertisements in newspapers in October last year saying it was

wrong to say that the municipal corporations fell under the Delhi government's jurisdiction.

His counsel had earlier argued that public money was wasted for "spreading lies" and misleading the people. PTI