All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) general secretary Hannan Mollah’s comment that the matter of land acquisition in Singur was a “dead issue” has left the Left Front allies divided. While key Left Front constituents such as the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and CPI have termed it “illogical” as the process of returning the land to farmers is yet to be completed, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) agreed with Mr. Mollah. Last month, the Supreme Court quashed the land acquisition at Singur by the then Left Front Government and ordered that the acquired land has to be returned to the farmers.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, Mr. Mollah reiterated his earlier stand on Singur and said that the issue of land acquisition for the Tata Motors’ small car factory had no relevance for the upcoming farmers’ agitation by AIKS.

“I have termed the matter as a ‘dead issue’ because it has no bearing on the current farmers’ movement. The Supreme Court verdict has not added anything new to our stand on Singur,” he said.

Mr. Molla said CPI(M) already admitted after the Assembly poll results in 2011 that they “paid a heavy price for the procedural mistakes” in acquiring land in Singur. The AIKS will launch a farmer’s movement From November 10 which will culminate in a rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 24.

The State leadership of AIFB made it clear that Mr. Mollah’ comment will have a “negative impact” on the political fortunes of the Left Front in Bengal. Dubbing the comment as “meaningless”, state secretary of the AIFB Barun Mukherjee refuted Mr. Mollah’s argument and asked how the Singur issue could be dead as the state government was yet to complete the process of returning the land to farmers as per the Supreme Court’s verdict.