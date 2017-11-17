Other States

Lashkar-e-Taiba's fresh recruit Majid Khan surrenders in Kashmir

Majid Khan  

more-in

He was fast turning into a poster boy of the outfit online after pictures of him holding an AK-47 rifle went viral following his announcement of joining militancy two weeks ago.

Lashkar-e-Taiba's recent-recruit Majid Khan (22), who was fast turning into a poster boy of the outfit online, surrendered before the Army's 1 Rashtriya Rifles and the police on Thursday evening.

A police source said he surrendered with a rifle in south Kashmir's Anantnag. The surrender comes just a day after three militants were arrested in Kulgam’s Qazigund area.

Pictures of Khan holding an AK-47 rifle went viral online after he announced joining militancy two weeks ago.

An emotional online message from his ailing mother, asking him to rejoin the family, went viral. Many locals also made online appeals to Khan, a known footballer and social work volunteer, to give up arms.

Khan, a lone child of his family and a Commerce graduate, was seen leading his militant friend Yawar Nisar’s funeral on August 4 last.

Post a Comment
More In Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2017 4:40:43 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/lashkars-majid-khan-surrenders-in-south-kashmir-police/article20497834.ece

© The Hindu