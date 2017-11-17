Lashkar-e-Taiba's fresh recruit Majid Khan surrenders in Kashmir

more-in

Lashkar-e-Taiba's recent-recruit Majid Khan (22), who was fast turning into a poster boy of the outfit online, surrendered before the Army's 1 Rashtriya Rifles and the police on Thursday evening.

A police source said he surrendered with a rifle in south Kashmir's Anantnag. The surrender comes just a day after three militants were arrested in Kulgam’s Qazigund area.

Pictures of Khan holding an AK-47 rifle went viral online after he announced joining militancy two weeks ago.

An emotional online message from his ailing mother, asking him to rejoin the family, went viral. Many locals also made online appeals to Khan, a known footballer and social work volunteer, to give up arms.

Khan, a lone child of his family and a Commerce graduate, was seen leading his militant friend Yawar Nisar’s funeral on August 4 last.