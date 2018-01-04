Quantum of sentence for Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case deferred again

more-in

The special CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday deferred again the quantum of sentence for Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and 15 others convicted in a fodder scam case, and indicated that it may be pronounced through video conference.

In a crowded courtroom, special court judge Shiv Pal Singh asked Prasad whether he would like the quantum of sentence to be pronounced through video conference and he said “if the court wished, he would be present in the court.”

However, the lawyers present in the courtroom told local journalists outside the court that the quantum of sentence for Prasad and others is likely to pronounced on Friday through video conference.

Prasad was later taken back to the Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi.

The court has issued notice to senior RJD leader and party vice-president Raguvansh Prasad Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Tejaswi Yadav, senior party leader Shivanand Tiwari and Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari for “contempt of court.” They had made comments against the verdict of the court on December 23 convicting Prasad and others.

No family member of Prasad was present in the court on Thursday.