Reeling under the spiralling cases of dengue and chikungunya for the second consecutive year, sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said the the situation “might have been better” had Chinese academicians been “more forthcoming” on guidance with the implementation of a revolutionary plan to combat the Capital’s mosquito population with a little help from their genetically modified (GM) cousins.

A year after it was announced, a proposal to reduce the population of local mosquitoes, which spread dengue and chikungunya, with GM mosquitoes imported from China remains limited to a government file due to what sources termed was a “lack of help from Chinese scientists”.

The AAP government’s internal think-tank, the Delhi Dialogue Commission (DDC), was given charge of the initiative, which was based mainly on attempting to control the population of the a edes aegypti mosquito, which carries the diseases.

The plan

The plan called for the release of male mosquitoes of the species that would be infected with a bacteria.

These modified males would then mate with the females, but not produce any offspring, thus reducing the population.

“A detailed report on the subject was prepared by the DDC under my supervision and was submitted to the Health Department for its consideration,” Ashish Khetan, vice-chairman of the DDC told The Hindu .

When contacted, officials from the Health Department said that they “will have to check on the file and see what and where the proposal is”, while the Health Minister’s office said that “no specific work had started on the proposal yet”.

A senior government official, who requested anonymity, said the AAP government was “ready and willing” to implement the project but certain technical details “crucial to it” could not be worked out from the scientists’ end at the last moment.

