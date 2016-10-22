“Fire audit was carried out in 2013 in SUM Hospital and deficiencies pointed out, but we don’t know if they were complied with”

Fire Service Wing of the Odisha Police on Friday admitted to have no clear information about fire safety measures adopted by healthcare institutes across the State.

In wake of loss of 25 lives in fire tragedy in SUM Hospital, Fire Service of Odisha Police took stock of fire safety measures being followed in different multi-storeyed buildings, especially hospitals.

“In case of SUM Hospital, fire audit was carried out in 2013 and deficiencies were pointed. But we could not know if the hospital had taken steps to comply with our observations. Moreover, there has been no mechanism to keep Fire Services wing in loop about opening of hospitals. Now, we will learn from our mistakes,” said Binay Behera, Director General of Police (Fire Service).

Mr. Behera said, “Hospitals are set up as per Clinical Establishment Act which stipulates how fire safety measures should be taken. If hospitals do not adhere to safety measures, Fire Service Wing has not been given any power to enforce those provisions.”

He sought compounding power for Fire Service Wing for enforcement of fire safety measures in hospitals, malls, cinema halls and other multi-storeyed buildings. Now, all institutes would be sensitised not to repeat mistakes, said the DG (Fire Service).

Similarly, Health and Family Welfare department has sent letters to Revenue Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors to implement the Act strictly.

“Under the present Act and as per the delegation, task forces headed by District Collectors constituted for inspection of clinical establishments must become proactive. They should immediately inspect all the private clinical establishments in the district including private medical colleges and wherever dereliction of non-compliance is found, immediate necessary action must be taken under the Clinical Establishment Act and Fire Safety Act,” said Arti Ahuja, State Health and Family Welfare Secretary, in the letter.

It was also decided that for the government hospitals, a joint team of Energy Department and fire safety officers will examine all government health institutions from sub-divisional hospital level and above and Works Department will ensure compliance of the deficiencies within one month, Ms Ahuja pointed out.

Meanwhile, mock drill on fire safety was carried out at Apollo Hospital here. During the exercise, two fire service personnel were injured when the ladder they were using cracked.