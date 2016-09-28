A labourer was buried alive after a truck carrying sand hit a divider on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and overturned.

According to the police, the truck, which was coming from Rajasthan, was on its way to Palam Vihar in Gurgaon around 4 a.m. on Monday when it hit a divider near Signature Tower. The speeding truck overturned and Sanjay, who was sitting on the top of the sand, was buried alive.

The driver fled the spot immediately. A PCR van noticed the accident and the police took Sanjay to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He

was a resident of Bihar. A case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving has been registered against the driver.