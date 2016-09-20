“CM’s remarks do not show any respect towards women”

The BSP president Mayawati on Monday lashed out at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for terming the Mewat gang-rape and double-murder case a “small issue” and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take note of “anti- woman” mentality of a “person occupying such a high post“.

In a statement, Ms. Mayawati said such “wrong and anti-woman” statement has only exposed the “real character” and face of the BJP leaders.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to take notice of Mr. Khattar’s statement as he (Modi) had started ‘ beti bachao - beti padhao’ campaign from Haryana but the Chief Minister of the State is not showing any respect towards women,” she said.

Recalling a similar statement by Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh in the past, she said it is the result of such a mentality that incidents of atrocities and rape have “become common” in Uttar Pradesh.

While arguing against capital punishment for rape, Mr. Singh had in 2014 said, “ladke, ladke hain...galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys... they commit mistakes).”

Ms. Mayawati exhorted the people to come out against people who show “anti-women” mentality.

At the event to celebrate 50 years of foundation of Haryana on September 17, when Mr. Khattar was asked about the Mewat gang-rape and the beef-in-biryani controversy, he had said, these are “non-issues“.

“These are trivial issues and I don’t pay much attention to these small issues. Today we should be talking about Swarna Jayanti. Collecting samples of beef biryani and double murder cum gang-rape case of two sisters are not issue according to me. These were petty issues compared to golden jubilee and could take place anywhere in the country.”

A 20-year-old woman and her 14-year-old cousin were sexually assaulted by several men in their home in Mewat on August 24. Their uncle and aunt were tied up and then beaten to death.

The ‘beef-in-biryani’ has been in the news over police raids on shops suspected of using cow meet in the dish. - PTI