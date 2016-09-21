Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the ‘Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit’ (HHGIS) earlier this year.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure that the process to set up these units is further accelerated, an official release said.

The Global Investors Summit was held in Gurgaon in March

The Chief Minister was presiding over the first meeting of Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board here.

Finance Minister Abhimanyu, Industries Minister Vipul Goel and Public Works (Building and Roads) Minister Rao Narbir Singh were also present in the meeting.

The State government has so far got 558 MoUs signed for investment proposals of over Rs 6.41 lakh crore after the HHGIS. This would provide employment opportunities to 7.83 lakh people in the State, it said.

The Chief Minister also directed the officers to facilitate the entrepreneurs in availing the incentives and facilities being provided by the State government.

He also reviewed status of available land, cost of power, fixation of lease rates of Panchayat land for industrial expansion, fiscal incentives in high potential zone and cost benefit analysis framework.

It was informed that regular follow up action was being taken up by the Haryana Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation to facilitate the potential investors who are keen to set up businesses in the state.

Forty ‘Relationship Managers’ have been deputed for vigorous follow up of the MoUs. Land has been allotted for 139 projects with potential investment of about Rs 79,000 crore.

Apart from this, five ultra mega projects with potential investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore are in an advance stage, it said. - PTI

