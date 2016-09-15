Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said a committee had been constituted to study the report of Justice Dhingra Commission.

He said the government would take a decision after getting the recommendations of the committee.

On August 31 this year, the Dhingra commission had submitted its report to the State government about the controversial land deals in Haryana allegedly involving Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra.

The commission had found “irregularities” in the deals.

182-page report

Justice S. N. Dhingra, a former judge of Delhi High Court, had presented a 182-page report to Mr Khattar, 15 months after he was appointed to probe land deals in Gurgaon during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Justice Dhingra had indicated that he clearly found irregularities in the grant of land licenses in the area.

The land deals became a major issue in 2014 during the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in Haryana.

The Khattar government had on May 14, 2015 set up the one-man Commission to probe issues concerning the grant of licenses for developing commercial colonies by the Department of Town and Country Planning to some entities in Sector 83, Gurgaon including mutation of land deal between a firm M/S Skylight Hospitality owned by Robert Vadra and realty major DLF. - PTI