Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a review meeting of the department of hydro-power development to restructure and improve policy decisions including the functioning of the department to overcome various hurdles in development of hydro-power in the State and made introspections.

Though Arunachal with its 58,000 MW power generating capacity, boasts of being the emerging ‘power house’ of the country, the State’s own hydro-power generation was a meagre 15-16 MW, the chief minister observed during the meeting held here on Thursday night, an official communique informed here on Friday.

“It’s a matter of shame that we failed to make optimum use of the generous funding,” he said.

“Public are true in asking - if we are unable to manage small projects, how do we with big projects?” said Mr. Khandu and noted that the government today is unable to reply to people on this matter.

The chief minister observed that policy deficiencies, slow decision making process and lack of pro-active measures by State government had caused delay in hydro-power development.

He also observed that execution of hydel projects took serious beating due to inefficiency in the department.

Taking serious view of such setbacks, Mr. Khandu issued strict directive that henceforth funds utilization for development of all hydel projects will be strictly monitored.

He asked the department officials to conduct proper feasibility study and proper site selection so that the site has the required power generating capacity and is safe from flood water or erosion.

The chief minister also asserted that the government would not hesitate to take action against any misappropriation or erring officials.

“Unless people’s cooperation is guaranteed, we cannot go ahead with projects. It should be in full confidence of the people and agreeable to them,” he said and announced that the state government will revisit and revise the hydropower policy to assure maximum benefit to the local people.

Parliamentary Secretary for hydro- power, Phosum Khimhun also spoke on the occasion, the communique added. - PTI