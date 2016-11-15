Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called for a ‘Jan Andolan’ starting from the gram panchayat level to the urban areas for carrying out cleanliness drive across the State.

Participating in the ‘Mission Clean Kley River’ organised by the Apatani Youth Association (AYA) with the theme ‘Be Your Own Scavenger’ at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday, the Chief Minister appreciated the AYA initiative to clean the river which he termed the ‘lifeline’ of the Apatani plateau.

Mr. Khandu hoped that river would be dirt-free through out the year, an official communiqué said here on Monday.

He also appreciated the mass initiative that fosters a sense of unity and responsibility among the citizens.

The cleanliness drive saw the participation of a large number by schoolchildren, local public, government officials, ITBP jawans and NGOs from the State.

Mr. Khandu used the locally made bamboo brooms and devices designed by Narin Ajin Society to pick waste lying along the river bank. - PTI