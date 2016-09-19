In what could be described as a case of black humour, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s tongue may have got over stretched because of his continued criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“His tongue must have over-stretched itself because of the number of times he used to criticise Mr. Modi. Now he has got it trimmed,” Mr. Parrikar said without naming Mr. Kejriwal in his speech in Konkani before the BJP workers’ meet in the city.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Ministers and party leaders were present.

Minister slams AAP

Mr. Parrikar was referring to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo’s tongue surgery in a Bengaluru clinic.

The doctors treating Mr. Kejriwal had said that the positioning of his tongue was instrumental in his constant coughing.

With the CM on medical leave and his deputy Manish Sisodia in Finland, Mr. Parrikar said that the AAP government had no right to leave the people of Delhi in the lurch, who are suffering under an outbreak of chikungunya and dengue.

“If your mohalla clinics are so good, how can 40 people die of chikungunya dengue. You cannot fool all the people all the time. Your lies are being exposed,” Mr. Parrikar said, while attacking the AAP, which has already declared four candidates for the upcoming Goa elections.