With an eye on next year’s Assembly polls in Gujarat, where the ruling BJP appears to be facing huge anti-incumbency, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has launched a four-day visit to the State to woo Patidars, who are upset with the BJP over quota issue, and other communities looking for an alternative political platform beyond the ruling party and the Congress.

Though the Delhi Chief Minister faced protests with black flags and defamatory posters at some places, he went ahead with meeting the families of those killed in police firing in last year’s Patel quota agitation and asked for the community’s support to usher in “clean politics” in the State.

“I salute the people of the Patidar community for launching their agitation against the Gujarat government. Like the Patidar agitation, we had also launched a similar one against corruption when Anna [Hazare] movement was launched,” Mr. Kejriwal told a gathering in a village in Mehsana district, the native place of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mehsana is deemed as a bastion of the BJP.

Mr. Kejriwal also sought the support of 23-year-old Hardik Patel, who spearheaded the Patidar agitation launched under the banner of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS).