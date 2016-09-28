Katju offers Bihar to Pakistan as a ‘package’ with J&K, draws flak

Parties across political lines demand apology; former jurist says comments on social media made in a lighter vein

Reacting to former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju’s comments on social media offering Kashmir to Pakistan on condition that it should take Bihar too, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy in the cabinet, Tejaswi Yadav, on Tuesday questioned if Mr Katju had become the mai-baap (guardian) of Bihar.

Though, Mr. Katju, known for his controversial remarks, later said the comment was made in a lighter vein and he respected Bihar and its people, leaders of parties across political lines demanded an apology from for “humiliating Bihar”. Some demanded that he be booked for sedition.

“Kuch log chapne ke liye ghar baithe hi bolte rehte hain…kya woh Bihar ke mai-baap ban gaye hain? [While sitting at home some people makes comment for publicity… has he (Mr. Katju) become the guardian of Bihar],” asked Mr. Kumar while launching two of his seven resolves of providing drinking water and toilets to every household. He added that Bihar had a glorious past and no one could undermine the State.

Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav also took strong exception to the remarks, saying, “Bihar may be lacking in resources but that did not give Katju a free hand to humiliate the State…Bihar has always shown the way to the country in good and bad times,” he said on Twitter.

“This land has great courage and the will to fight against injustice. Bihar is the combination of courage, patience, might, mind, culture and spirituality”, he tweeted further.

Leaders of the Congress, BJP, and other smaller parties also reacted strongly and demanded that Mr. Katju apologise. “Who has given Mr. Katju the right to make such an offer, even if it is in lighter vein, to Pakistan?...has he lost his senses,” asked Sanjay Singh, government employee – a view echoed by his colleagues.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Katju had posted: “Pakistanis, let us end our dispute once and for all. We offer you Kashmir, but on the condition you also take Bihar. It is a package deal. You have to take the whole package, or none at all. Either you take both Kashmir and Bihar, or nothing. We will not give you Kashmir alone. Deal ?”

He added in the post: “P.S.: Atal Bihari Vajpayee had offered this deal to Musharraf at the Agra Summit, but he stupidly rejected it. Now the offer is coming again”.