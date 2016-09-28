National » Other States

Patna, September 28, 2016
Updated: September 28, 2016 00:30 IST

Katju offers Bihar to Pakistan as a ‘package’ with J&K, draws flak

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Markandey Katju
Markandey Katju

Parties across political lines demand apology; former jurist says comments on social media made in a lighter vein

Reacting to former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju’s comments on social media offering Kashmir to Pakistan on condition that it should take Bihar too, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy in the cabinet, Tejaswi Yadav, on Tuesday questioned if Mr Katju had become the mai-baap (guardian) of Bihar.

Though, Mr. Katju, known for his controversial remarks, later said the comment was made in a lighter vein and he respected Bihar and its people, leaders of parties across political lines demanded an apology from for “humiliating Bihar”. Some demanded that he be booked for sedition.

Kuch log chapne ke liye ghar baithe hi bolte rehte hain…kya woh Bihar ke mai-baap ban gaye hain? [While sitting at home some people makes comment for publicity… has he (Mr. Katju) become the guardian of Bihar],” asked Mr. Kumar while launching two of his seven resolves of providing drinking water and toilets to every household. He added that Bihar had a glorious past and no one could undermine the State.

Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav also took strong exception to the remarks, saying, “Bihar may be lacking in resources but that did not give Katju a free hand to humiliate the State…Bihar has always shown the way to the country in good and bad times,” he said on Twitter.

“This land has great courage and the will to fight against injustice. Bihar is the combination of courage, patience, might, mind, culture and spirituality”, he tweeted further.

‘Katju should apologise’

Leaders of the Congress, BJP, and other smaller parties also reacted strongly and demanded that Mr. Katju apologise. “Who has given Mr. Katju the right to make such an offer, even if it is in lighter vein, to Pakistan?...has he lost his senses,” asked Sanjay Singh, government employee – a view echoed by his colleagues.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Katju had posted: “Pakistanis, let us end our dispute once and for all. We offer you Kashmir, but on the condition you also take Bihar. It is a package deal. You have to take the whole package, or none at all. Either you take both Kashmir and Bihar, or nothing. We will not give you Kashmir alone. Deal ?”

He added in the post: “P.S.: Atal Bihari Vajpayee had offered this deal to Musharraf at the Agra Summit, but he stupidly rejected it. Now the offer is coming again”.

More In: Other States | National | News
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Katju offers Bihar to Pakistan as a ‘package’ with J&K, draws flak

In Kokborok, prologue to a new imprint

ED attaches assets of Gujarat IAS officer

U.P. relief for kin of ‘missing’ in Muzzafarnagar riots

Darjeeling bandh today, GJM faces contempt action

SAD-BJP govt. tries to win farmers over

Maratha ‘silent march’ in Sangli passes peacefully

New Anti-Maoist group a different version of Salwa Judum: CPI (Maoist)

Two Maoists killed in Sukma

Kashmir stone pelters target civilians, woman dead


Mumbai

State govt. stand on centralised counselling leaves students in limbo

Of love stories, angst-y songs of longing

Putting Assam on the fashion map

Maratha ‘silent march’ in Sangli passes peacefully

Saamana office attacked over cartoon

Mahalaxmi race course could soon gallop out of uncertainty

Maharashtra in favour of making Aadhaar must for school final exams

Concert: Elgar’s Enigma Variations

Art: The Concord

27bm pg5 gallery

Kolkata

Six JMB operatives arrested in Bengal, Assam

Adhir challenges TMC to win civic polls

IFS, ACB officers held for graft

Mamata urges people to work for peace

HC to hear CBI’s plea on Mitra’s bail cancellation on Oct 5

CBI moves HC over Mitra’s bail plea

Bengal Congress breaks as ex-president joins Trinamool

Bodies of two soldiers killed at Uri to arrive in Kolkata tonight


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other States

The NBT will publish children’s books to ‘make mother tongues come alive’.

In Kokborok, prologue to a new imprint

NBT is getting ready to publish books in small languages and dialects of India »