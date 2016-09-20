The killing of Burhan Wani has led to a spurt in recruitment of youths in terrorist organisations

As cross-Line of Control (LoC) militant threat looms large, a greater threat is emerging within the Valley itself, as local youth are joining the militant ranks. This trend has increased in south Kashmir since the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani.

Hours after the Uri attack in Baramulla district, unidentified militants, accompanied by fresh but unarmed local recruits, raided the house of advocate Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, ruling Peoples Democratic Party leader’s district president in Anantnag district’s Dialgam village.

Resorting to aerial firing, the militants barged into the house and overpowered the guards. The PDP leader was not present in the house.

Ever since the killing of Wani on July 8, more than five major incidents of gun-snatching involving local youths have been reported.

A top police officer, monitoring militant movement in four districts — Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and Anantnag — of south Kashmir refused to disclose any figure on the number of local youths turning to militancy.

“As a street agitation is on, it is difficult to put the finger on any figure. Many youths, who are wanted for participating in street protests, are on the run. How many have joined the militants is not known but reports of youth turning to militancy remains a concern. At least 20 reportedly took to militancy immediately after the killing of Wani,” said the police officer.

The police suspect that the growing number of gun-snatching incidents point to the swelling ranks of militants in south Kashmir.

More than 50 service rifles have been looted by militants and fresh recruits in south Kashmir.

On September 8, four rifles, including two INSAS rifles, one SLR rifle and a .303 rifle, were looted from a political leader’s house in Kulgam district.

In Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the house of a defeated BJP candidate, Abdul Rehman Chopan, was raided and an AK-56 snatched from his Special Personal Security Officer (PSO). At least 41 weapons, including SLRs and INSAS rifles, were looted by protesters in Kulgam’s D.H. Pora police station. Many damaged rifles were found later. However, some continue to remain missing.

Kashmir is witnessing growing alienation in the wake of the ongoing unrest. The security forces’ night raids, rampant arrests, torture and damage to public property in operations are further fuelling anger and desperation among the youth.

More than 8,000 civilians, mainly youth in the age group of 15 to 28, remain a vulnerable lot as anger against security agencies has only multiplied in the past 73 days of street violence.