Security personnel stop a motorcyclist in downtown of Srinagar on Thursday. Restrictions have been imposed in the Valley to prevent a protest march called by separatists. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Incidents of arson coincide in the wake of govt. move to hold high and higher secondary school examinations in November.

Miscreants on Thursday torched a school, a truck and an auto-rickshaw in separate incidents in the Kashmir Valley, even as the shutdown backed by separatists entered the 111th day.

Sources in the police said the Government Primary School Tapper at Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district was set on fire by miscreants on Wednesday night. According to officials in the Education Department, 18 schools have been burnt down in the Valley during the ongoing unrest sparked by the killing of top militant Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.

The incidents of arson coincide the government move to hold high school and higher secondary level examinations in November. The government decision to hold the examination has invoked mixed reactions.

“The announcement to hold the examination is risking students’ lives in the present scenario,” National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar said.

Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have condemned the acts of school burning. “We have reports that culprits burnt schools in the vicinity of the police and under their watchful eyes. The label of ‘unknown’ is a misnomer. These anti-people and anti-social actions are being carried out in broad daylight with a well-planned strategy to malign the ongoing movement and paint it as the violent one and project as anarchy,” said a Hurriyat spokesman.

Police officials said a truck was set on fire near Srinagar's Parimpora area and an auto-rickshaw was damaged in deliberate fire incident in old city’s Saida Kadal area. The police have neither officially commented on these incidents nor revealed the motives behind the acts.

At least 13 vehicles were set on fire by protesters and miscreants in the Valley in the past three months, apparently to enforce the separatists’ shutdown call.

Shutdown affects life



Separatists have called for a strict shutdown on Thursday to mark the landing of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947.

“October 27 is a black day as it is on this day in 1947 that the Indian armed forces landed in Kashmir. These past 70 years we have been relentlessly struggling to free ourselves. In spite of the gigantic Indian state power that has been controlling us, our resolve remains steadfast," said the Mirwaiz in his appeal to observe a shutdown.

All educational institutes, business centres, petrol pumps and markets remained closed in the Valley. There was thin traffic on the roads. The attendance in the government offices has dropped significantly.