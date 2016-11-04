Authorities have been imposing curfew in many parts of the Valley, especially in the old city areas of Srinagar.

With situation improving in Kashmir, there was no curfew anywhere in the Valley for the first time on a Friday since the unrest in July.

Authorities have been imposing curfew in many parts of the Valley, especially in the old city areas of Srinagar, on Fridays in view of apprehensions of law and order problems after the congregational prayers.

In view of the improving situation, the authorities decided against imposing curfew today.

“There is no curfew anywhere in Kashmir today but curfew—like restrictions have been imposed in Batamaloo police station area of Srinagar as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order,” a police official said.

“The situation has improved a lot. People are moving freely. There is increased traffic on the roads with each passing day, so the decision to not impose curfew was taken,” the official said.

However, normal life remained affected in the Valley for the 119th straight day due to the separatist—sponsored strike while a tin-shed of Government High School in Soura here was set afire last night by miscreants in which some furniture was destroyed.

During the current unrest, 27 schools have been set on fire, while there were more attempts to burn other educational institutions which failed because of the timely intervention of the locals or security forces.

Most of the shops, business establishments and fuel stations across Kashmir were shut, but some were open in few areas in the civil lines and the outskirts of the summer capital Srinagar, the official said.

Auto-rickshaws and cabs were seen plying at some places in the Valley, including in few areas of the city here.

While there were no curbs on the movement of people anywhere in Kashmir, restrictions on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPC were in place throughout the Valley, the official said.

He said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable spots and along the main roads as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order as well as to instill a sense of security among the people to carry out their day to day activities without fear.

Last evening, some miscreants had, in order to discourage public transport from plying, set ablaze an auto-rickshaw K P Road, the official said.

He said due to timely action by police, the fire was brought under control.

A case has been registered to identify and arrest the culprits, he said.

Some miscreants also set ablaze a catchment depot belonging to Forest Department at Parimpora on the outskirts of the city, the official said, adding police has registered cases in both the incidents.

As many as 85 people, including two police personnel, have been killed and several thousand others injured in the ongoing unrest in the Valley.

The separatists, who are spearheading the ongoing agitation in Kashmir, have been issuing weekly protest calendars since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

The separatists have extended the strike till November 10.

Around 5,000 security forces personnel have also been injured in the clashes. Over 300 persons have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).