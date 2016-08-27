“Is there something we can do for the old and the infirm, the ailing and the children, for hospitals and schools in Jammu and Kashmir?” the Supreme Court asked on Friday.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur refused to make the apex court a political stage for airing “long lectures” but said the court was only interested in exercising its powers to alleviate human suffering in the strife-torn Valley, where normal life has come to a standstill with street violence and curfews.

When Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) leader Bhim Singh, who filed a PIL petition, said he wanted to go and meet the Hurriyat leaders to iron out a solution, Chief Justice Thakur said: “We will neither give you licence nor authorise you to do that. But we are not stopping you from meeting anybody. It is a free country”.

The court asked Mr. Singh, who has filed a PIL petition, highlighting the plight of the people, to go to the Valley in his personal capacity and evaluate the ground situation.

“He is not above the law. If he created trouble, put him in jail. If he can help you find peace, let him try,” Chief Justice Thakur addressed Solicitor-General Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Centre.

Mr. Singh submitted that the situation in the State has “gone beyond the control of the present State government.”

“I tried to go there 52 times, 52 times I was stopped,” Mr. Singh said even as Mr. Kumar said this was a new submission and he had no information about authorities stopping Mr. Singh from entering Kashmir.

“Well, try for the 53rd time. If they don’t allow you, come to us,” Chief Justice Thakur told Mr. Singh.