Tension continued on 60th day in Jammu and Kashmir; separatists call for shutdown and protests on Bakrid.

The Kashmir valley witnessed unabated violence for the 60th day on Tuesday, leaving two more protesters dead and over 100 injured as separatists called for a shutdown and protests on the upcoming Id-ul-Azha or Bakrid festival.

A major confrontation between security forces and locals took place in Anantnag district’s Seer Hamdan village around 3 a.m. when security forces allegedly tried to barge into houses.

One youth, Naseer Ahmad Dar, 20, died of multiple injuries inflicted by pellets fired by security forces. It’s the seventh such death caused by the pellet shotgun.

“The police came under heavy stone pelting when they went to the area to arrest those who disturb peace. One youth died,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, S.J.M. Jeelani. “Pellets are being used only when the need arises,” he added.

Dar’s funeral prayers turned into a massive pro-freedom rally as hundreds arrived to witness the burial. Over 100 people, including a woman, were injured in the clashes.

‘End night raids’



The Opposition National Conference (NC) has called for an “end to night raids”. “Is Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti enjoying this dance of death with her coalition partner? Even women have not been spared,” alleged NC legislator Altaf Ahmad Kaloo.

On Monday night, Asif Majeed Nagoo, 17, a resident of Kupwara district, succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital. He had sustained critical injuries to the head during a protest in Sopore on Sunday.

The death toll in the ongoing unrest valley has risen to 74. Clashes were also reported in Bandipora, Sopore, Kulgam, Srinagar and Kupwara. Fresh clashes come just a day after an all-party delegation, headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, failed to break the ice with separatists.

The Srinagar-based Coalition of Civil Society claims that over 1,215 protesters were injured in one week. “Use of force against peaceful demonstrators acts as a provocation to people and youth in particular, who then retaliate with stone throwing,” alleged the rights body’s spokesman.

Kashmir is staring at more tense days ahead as separatists have decided to extend the shutdown and protests up to September 16.