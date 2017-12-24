Kashmir separatists cry foul

more-in

Separatists in Kashmir on Sunday accused New Delhi of trying to “intimidate them into holding talks with its envoy”, and condemned the move of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to summon Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son for the fourth time.

“Summoning of [Geelani’s son] Syed Naseem Geelani to Delhi [by the NIA] is an act of vengeance and harassment. Forcing one into talks by bullying is ridiculous,” said a joint statement of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik.

‘New Delhi using NIA’

They alleged New Delhi was “using” the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate “time and again to humiliate leaders and their family members.”

“The arresting of dozens [of separatists] under frivolous charges and putting them in Tihar jail is actually a ploy of the Indian rulers to force us into submission and bully us to sit for talks with its envoy [Dineshwar Sharma],” they said.

Mr. Geelani’s son Naseem, who works as an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Forestry in Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agriculture, Science and Technology (SKUAST), has been asked to present himself before the NIA in New Delhi at 11 a.m. on December 26.

The NIA is investigating alleged use of foreign funds to fan separatism in Kashmir.

Mr. Sharma has visited the State several times and held talks with various sections in the Valley and Jammu. The Hurriyat leadership has stayed away from dialogue with him.