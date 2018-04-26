Rahul Gandhi does a ‘balancing act’ in M.P., makes Kamal Nath Congress State unit chief

more-in

In a move that is being viewed as a ‘balancing act’ between different factions, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appointed Kamal Nath as the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit president and Jyotiraditya Scindia as the chief of the campaign committee in the State that is headed for polls later this year.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who has just returned to politics after a six-month long sabbatical to complete 3,100 km of Narmada parikrama (circumbulation) yatra, hasn’t been given any responsibility yet.

While the Congress wants to project a united face of the party in the State with Kamal Nath at the helm, it is seeking to put up a strong campaign against three-term BJP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Mr. Scindia as the head of the campaign committee.