The Shimla Municipal Corporation on Monday launched an Android-based mobile application for the convenience of tourists visiting the hill town. It would consist of comprehensive information regarding tourist spots, hotel information, parking places and parking rates, taxi and bus tariffs and grievance redressal.

It also launched a “Car-Bin” scheme under the “Swacch Bharat Mission”. Under the scheme, jute bags would be provided to the tourists and the locals to maintain cleanliness in the town. Besides, the Municipal Corporation would also disseminate information through ‘jingles’ on mobile vehicles regarding the importance of cleanliness and the disposal of Bins.

On the entry point to the hill State at Parwanoo, the district administration of Solan in association with Excise and Taxation Department started distributing jute bags to the tourists at the barrier on Monday, said Sanjay Chauhan, Mayor of the town.

“The tourists entering the State would be handed over the jute bag at nominal cost of Rs. 30 each voluntarily along-with an information brochure containing details of parking facilities in Shimla and dos and don’ts’ regarding garbage disposal in the city”, he said.

The mobile app of Municipal Corporation is bi-lingual to facilitate the people to file their grievances with photographs, track status, notifications, alerts along with important contact numbers of the Corporation.