It goes against the spirit of democracy and the freedom of press, says Kashmir Editors Guild

The government’s decision to ban Kashmir Reader on Monday evoked a sharp reaction from the media in the Kashmir Valley.

Farooq Ahmed Lone, District Magistrate, Srinagar, on Sunday ordered that the printing and publishing of the daily be stopped till further orders so as to maintain public tranquillity. “The order was issued a week after notice was served on the daily to explain its position on a series of items that disturbed public tranquillity...,” Mr. Lone said.

Journalists gathered at Press Enclave and condemned the ban. They marched to the Directorate of Information to register their protest.

Kashmir Editors Guild, a body of editors of the Kashmir-based newspapers, said the ban went “against the basic spirit of democracy as well as the freedom of press.”

It asked the government “to revoke the ban forthwith, failing which the Valley-based newspapers would be forced to take direct action.”

Several political parties and separatist groups have condemned the ban.