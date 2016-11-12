A journalist working for a Hindi daily newspaper was shot dead by three persons on Saturday morning in Sasaram, headquarter of Rohtas district in Bihar.

Dharmendra Singh, working for Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, was at a tea stall outside his house in Amra Talab area under town police station in Sasaram when three persons in a motorcycle reached the spot and fired at him from close range.

Eyewitnesses said the journalist received gunshot injuries in his chest.

He was taken to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram from where doctors referred him toVaranasi for further treatment. He succumbed to the gunshot injuries on his way to Varanasi.

Police officials said they are investigating the incident and have launched intensive combing operation to nab the assailants.

Local journalists told The Hindu that Mr. Singh might be murdered by stone crusher mafias who have been active in the area.

“Dharmendra Singh has been writing stories in his paper on the regular police raids on illegal stone crushers in the area which might not have gone down well to those powerful mafias involved in the trade”, said a local journalist.

Earlier in May, a senior journalist of Siwan district Rajdeo Ranjan too was allegedly shot dead.

The state government later recommended for CBI inquiry into the journalist Rajdeo Ranjan’s murder case and the investigating agency arrested some people associated with a politician believed to be involved in the murder.